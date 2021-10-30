Halloween

Popular Halloween Costumes: Witch, Rabbit, Dinosaur and Harley Quinn

Ranked from Number Two to Number Five, rabbit, dinosaur, Spider-Man, Cruella de Vil and Spider-Man are the top five most popular costumes for Halloween, according to Google Trends' FreightGeist list.

By Bay City News

(Photo by Jonas Walzberg/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Bay Area residents flocking to events like the Ninth Annual San Francisco Halloween Pub Crawl and the Sunnyvale Pet Parade can expect a wide variety of costumes - though surprisingly, the most popular costume nationally is one of the most traditional.

In fact, traditional costumes carried the day this year. Ranked from Number Two to Number Five, rabbit, dinosaur, Spider-Man, Cruella de Vil and Spider-Man are the top five most popular costumes for Halloween, according to Google Trends' FreightGeist list.

It's not unusual for more topical costumes to dominate the list. For example, Harley Quinn (Harleen Frances Quinzel), a DC Comic book character, came in Number One in 2020. This year, the character ranked Number Seven.

And the Number One costume for 2021? Witch.

While the witch character is one of the longest-standing Halloween costumes, it's likely that characters like Wanda "Scarlet Witch" Maximoff in Marvel's popular "WandaVision" series helped spark interest.

