President and First Lady host APEC dinner party at San Francisco museum

Day six of APEC ended with a dinner party hosted by the President and First Lady at the Legion of Honor in San Francisco Thursday.

“Together, we can harness the power of the Pacific to grow our economies, uplift our workers, protect climate, connect our people to one another for our future with greater prosperity and dignity for all,” said President Joe Biden.

A who’s who of APEC attendees, such as Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau, showed up one after the other by motorcade.

“I’m just hopeful that, somehow, when world leaders come together they can actually come to some agreement to make the world a better place,” said San Francisco resident Josh Karliner. “And I still maintain that hope despite how difficult and dark times are right now.”

The entrance at Clement Street and 34th Avenue was crawling with various agencies including the San Francisco Police Department and the California Highway Patrol. There were officers on horseback and a canine checking incoming vehicles.

Barricades were also erected for blocks along Clement Street, with sidewalks closed in some places.

“We weren’t quite aware that it was going to be blocked off as heavily,” said Nancy Wong, a San Francisco resident.

One protester there to support Palestine was a reminder of how the day started: with demonstrators blocking off the westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge.

Thousands of commuters were stranded for nearly four hours as 200 protesters calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas War chained themselves together and tossed their car keys into the bay.

“Craziness,” said one commuter. “It was kind-of pointless. They have a right, but it was pointless.”

UCSF said the closure triggered hospital staffing shortages, forcing cancellations of elective surgeries and major delays for three patients waiting for an organ transplant because couriers couldn’t get over the bridge.

CHP ultimately cited and released around 80 protesters, and also towed 29 cards. All lanes were reopened just before noon.

Still, demonstrators hope Biden hears their message while he’s here and while there’s still one day left for APEC.