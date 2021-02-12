race for a vaccine

Mobile, Drop-In Vaccination Clinic Opens in East San Jose, Gilroy

By Stephen Ellison

vaccine
Getty Images (File/Stock photo)

Santa Clara County this week launched a mobile, drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic that will be available in East San Jose and Gilroy to help get shots in the arms of residents hit hardest by the pandemic.

The mobile clinic will open two days a week in East San Jose and one day a week in Gilroy, the county said. Eligible residents register onsite in the morning and are given a time-stamped wristband to return for inoculation later in the day.

Vaccinations will be available on Wednesdays at the Gilroy Senior Center, 7371 Hanna St., and Thursdays and Fridays at the Public Health Story Road Hub, 1775 Story Road in San Jose. County residents age 65 and older along with health care workers who live or work in the county are eligible for vaccinations.

At the San Jose site, sign-ups start at 8:30 a.m. each day of operation. At the Gilroy clinic, sign-ups begin at 8 a.m. Wednesdays. Vaccination reservations are made on a first-come, first-served basis.

Advance appointments are not available at these locations.

"We are expanding our multi-faceted strategies to bring vaccinations into the communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19," Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez said in a statement. "These new clinics ensure vaccines are available close to home, on a walk-up basis. It simplifies the process for many."

The sites are especially helpful in reaching residents who might not have access to a computer or the internet, the county said, similar to a clinic operating out of Mexican Heritage Plaza.

County leaders also published a new interactive map that breaks each ZIP code's cumulative case count, population, and rate per 100,000 residents.

The ZIP codes with the highest case rates of COVID-19 cases are 95122 (13,098), 95116 (11,119), 95020 (10,628), 95111 (10,216) and 95127 (10,173).

The top five ZIP codes are in East San Jose except 95020, which is in Gilroy.

San Jose, Gilroy and Morgan Hill also have the highest COVID-19 rates among cities in Santa Clara County, according to the county's dashboard.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

