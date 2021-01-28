race for a vaccine

Walk-in Vaccination Clinic Set to Open in East San Jose

Wristband registration required; shots available for eligible health care workers and residents 65 and older

By Bay City News

A walk-in coronavirus vaccination clinic is set to open Thursday in East San Jose.

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department is partnering with Gardner Health Services and The School of Arts & Culture to provide walk-in COVID-19 vaccination services in East San Jose for individuals ages 65+ and health care workers, county officials announced.

The new vaccination site at Mexican Heritage Plaza located at 1700 Alum Rock Ave. was scheduled to launch Thursday, and will operate every Tuesday and Thursday until further notice.

Wristband distribution to guarantee space during vaccination hours will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and vaccinations will take place from noon to 6 p.m.

Health care workers and East San Jose residents aged 65 and over are eligible for the vaccine, and proof of age or work must be shown.

race for a vaccinecoronavirusSan Josevaccination clinic
