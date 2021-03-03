bay area weather

Rainy Weather Coming to the Bay Area Friday, Saturday

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance for light to moderate rainfall in the Bay Area this weekend, but not enough precipitation to trigger mudslides or other debris flows.

The rainy weather coming from the Pacific Northwest is expected to arrive Friday afternoon or evening, with the bulk of it coming Saturday before clearing by Sunday. There could be up to an inch of rain in mountain regions and up to a half-inch in valleys, with the most expected in the North Bay, according to the weather service.

There will also likely be wind gusts ranging from 15-25 mph that could impact outdoor medical tents.

People can find the weather service's latest forecasts for the region at www.weather.gov/BayArea.

