Victims in deadly San Francisco bus stop crash identified

The three people who were killed in a crash at a bus stop in San Francisco's West Portal neighborhood over the weekend have been identified.

The victims were identified as 40-year-old Diego Cardoso de Oliveira, 38-year-old Matilde Moncada Ramos Pinto and 1-year-old Joaquin Ramos Pinto de Oliveira.

Mary Fong Lau, 78, was booked Sunday on suspicion of felony vehicular manslaughter, felony reckless driving causing bodily injury, and additional traffic violations that include driving at an unsafe speed, San Francisco police said.

Fong Lau was driving a white SUV and headed east on Ulloa Street about 12:13 p.m. Saturday when she allegedly crashed into the San Francisco Muni bus stop at Ulloa and Lennox Way, police said.

"This incident was a heartbreaking tragedy. The San Francisco Police Department offers its deepest condolences to the victims, their families and loved ones, and everyone at the scene who witnessed and assisted first responders," the police department said in a news release.