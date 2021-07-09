coronavirus

Reopening, Holiday Travel Revise Bay Area's Downward COVID-19 Case Trend

The CDC said cases in the Bay Area have gone up 85% in the past seven days

By Jean Elle

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

California's June reopening, followed by travel and Fourth of July celebrations, is revising the Bay Area’s downward COVID-19 case trend. 

“People need to anticipate we're gonna see more and more cases, I don't think anything catastrophic but we're gonna see more people getting sick, getting hospitalized and dying,” said Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Jon Swartzberg. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

He said the only way to break the cycle is to get people vaccinated. 

Local

San Francisco 42 mins ago

San Francisco Gay Men's Choir Receives Death Threats, Criticism Over Satirical Song

San Jose 3 hours ago

Child Dies After Struck by Car in San Jose: Police

The CDC is monitoring the situation, putting the Bay Area on its list of growing hot spots.

The agency says cases in the region have gone up 85% in the past seven days. But we're starting with lower case counts. So a big jump isn't expected to overwhelm the healthcare system.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

There are also some new vaccine mandates.

San Francisco is now requiring all health care workers to get the shot by September 15. The previous requirement was when the FDA fully approved one of the vaccines. 

Stanford Health Care is requiring staff to be vaccinated by August 15.

Saying in a statement, “We join an increasing number of health systems nationally in taking this action with urgency, particularly in light of the emerging threat of highly infectious variants.”

Swartzberg says the mandates will save lives. 

“We're seeing hospitals push that again you shouldn't be in a hospital as a health care worker if not vaccinated because you're a risk to yourself and sick people,” he said, adding that if the virus continues to spread, the highly contagious Delta variant won't be the only threat.

“If you're producing billions of viral particles because you're infected and not immunized, some of those particles are going to become variants that will survive,” said Swartzberg.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19CDCDelta variantinfectious diseases
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us