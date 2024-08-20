Police investigating reports of copper theft and explosions in Richmond

Police on Tuesday are investigating reports of a copper theft and explosions in Richmond.

The incident was reported at 2:26 a.m., police said.

A portion of South 2nd Street, between Cutting Boulevard and Maine Avenue, is closed while emergency crews respond, police said. The closure is expected to last up to four hours, according to a Nixle alert posted before 11 a.m. Motorists and residents should avoid the area.

PG&E says an outage sparked by the incident impacted 1,541 customers. Service was restored at 7:07 a.m., according to the utility.

No other information was immediately available.