New Ronald McDonald House Opens in Oakland

A new Ronald McDonald House opened across the street from the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland Saturday and it will provide support for the families of hospitalized children.

According to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, families who have children being treated at the Oakland hospital can receive several services, including overnight housing for little to no money as well as daily lunches and dinners.

"The most important thing that this house provides is community. The community of support that’s created when families come together during times of incredible stress," said Laura Boudreau, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities Bay Area. "And the community that grows around them, the volunteers and the partners and the donors who let them know that they’re not alone."

The non-profit celebrated the new house with a block party Saturday. Attendees had a chance to enjoy food trucks, house tours and live music. Kids also got to meet Oakland firefighters and even Ronald McDonald himself.

This is the third Ronald McDonald house opened in the Bay Area. The others are in Stanford and San Francisco.

For more information, visit rmhcbayarea.org.