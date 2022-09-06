PG&E Warns 525,000 Customers of Possible Rotating Outages

Over half a million Pacific Gas and Electric Company customers may be impacted by rotating outages Tuesday as the state continues to deal with a brutal heat wave.

California Independent System Operators, which runs the state's electrical grid, declared an Energy Emergency Alert 3 from 5:17 to 8 p.m. PG&E said CAISO asked the utility to tell customers rotating outages lasting one to two hours were possible.

MORE: Look up if you'll be impacted by rotating outages at PGE.com/rotatingoutages

#ISO declares an Energy Emergency Alert 3 with rotating #power outages very possible. Please reduce your energy use. — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 7, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The call comes during a historic heat wave that has torched the Bay Area and state with triple-digit temperatures. State energy officials said the electrical load Tuesday afternoon could top 51,000 megawatts, the highest demand the state has ever seen.

The CAISO site Tuesday morning showed California could fall more than 5,000 megawatts short of its power supply at peak demand, forecasted for 5:30 pm.

@California_ISO asked utilities including @PGE4Me to tell customers that rotating outages are possible today. We’re contacting 525,000 customers who might experience rotating outages lasting 1 to 2 hours. Check https://t.co/XeXM4RHG30 to see if you might be impacted. @TAlvaradoSJ pic.twitter.com/wnnrzX5hxl — Mayra Tostado (@PGE_Mayra) September 6, 2022

Use interactive map to check outages reported in Bay Area

Stages of CAISO's Energy Emergency Alerts

Energy Emergency Alert 1: Real-time analysis shows all resources are in use or committed for use, and energy deficiencies are expected. Market participants are encouraged to offer supplemental energy and ancillary service bids. Consumers are encouraged to conserve energy.

Energy Emergency Alert 2: Cal ISO requests emergency energy from all resources and has activated its emergency demand response program. Consumers are urged to conserve energy to help preserve grid reliability.

Energy Emergency Alert 3: ISO is unable to meet minimum Contingency Reserve requirements and controlled power curtailments are imminent or in progress according to each utility’s emergency plan. Maximum conservation by consumers requested.

What happens when rotating outages are ordered?

The California Independent System Operator declares a Stage 3 power emergency and directs utilities around the state to shed their power loads. If your local utility determines a need to shut off power, the blackouts typically last about an hour.

After Cal ISO issues the power outages alert, it's up to local utilities to manage load.

"The investor-owned utilities are responsible for determining the location and duration of the rotating outage within their service areas," according to Cal ISO. "Because the utilities are responsible for managing the rotating outages, consumers experiencing a power outage need to contact their electric power provider to learn when power will be restored."

How can I prepare for a power outage?

Below, you’ll find a few tips to get you through a power outage.