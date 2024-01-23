Neighbors worry about safety amid frequent protests on Lafayette overpass

The Highway 24 overpass in Lafayette has become the site of frequent demonstrations, and that's causing safety concerns for nearby neighbors.

They say gatherings there have led to car crashes, confrontations and other problems — but that, so far, little has been done to address the problem. They’re worried it’s only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.

On Tuesday, supporters of both Israel and Palestinians were trying to spread their message to drivers.

“Because it’s a high visibility overpass,” said one protestor, Michael, who declined to give a last name. “And the Trumpsters have been doing it for years.”

The demonstrations have been growing since the last presidential campaign, according to neighbors, who also say those have caused numerous clashes and confrontations.

“To be confronted and have people aggressively come towards the car, screaming, yelling, hearing cars honking on the freeway,” Lafayette resident Lyndsey Brackley said. “That’s obviously creating some type of disruption, it’s upsetting.”

“My worry is, where is the red line that has to be crossed for something truthfully tragic to happen, whether that’s counter-protesters that get into confrontation or something that fell off the overpass onto the 24 roadway that injured or killed somebody,” Lafayette resident Garrett Harley said.

But Lafayette city leaders say there’s little they can do to stop them — because the overpass belongs to the state.

Caltrans has confirmed that posting banners on overpasses is against the law, but so far nothing has been done.

The city has already passed a resolution requesting Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol to enforce that law. Now, they’re requesting a meeting.

“They’re not enforcing it, so we’re asking them to help us to help the situation out by enforcing that,” said Lafayette Mayor Gina Dawson.

And neighbors of the overpass say they’re fed up, with demonstrators often spray-painting messages onto the bridge that the city keeps having to clean up. They also say the traffic, honking and chanting are also a nuisance.

There’s also already been a close call.

“One of the public decided they wanted to take matters more into their own hands, took one of the flags and threw it over the roadway,” Harley said. “Landed on the 24 roadway. Thankfully, no one got hurt.”

Those who live nearby say they hope the state takes action before someone is hurt — or worse.