Same Coyote Attacks 5th Person in Lamorinda

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of a coyote warning sign.
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The same coyote responsible for four previous attacks over the past several months in Lamorinda bit another person in the area last week, police said Tuesday.

The coyote bit a man Friday across from the Quik Stop in Lafayette, according to police.

DNA pulled from the victim's clothing matched the DNA in the previous cases, police said.

The first known attack involving this same coyote happened back in July. Two more attacks occurred in December. The fourth attack happened last week.

Efforts to capture the coyote are ongoing.

This article tagged under:

coyote attackLamorinda
