SamTrans bus causes gas leak after hitting San Francisco building

A SamTrans bus crashed into a building in San Francisco early Saturday morning and caused a gas leak, according to firefighters.

Police said the crash happened sometime before 1:35 a.m. near Third Street and Marin Street. Officers arrived to find the crash site and also noticed a possible gas leak.

First responders notified PG&E, which then responded. Crews were able to fix the leak, according to the San Francisco Fire department, although it’s unclear exactly when.

The driver of the bus was taken to the hospital, according to the department. Police are now investigating the crash.