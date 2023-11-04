Police investigate after San Francisco pursuit leaves several injured

A driver fleeing from officers in San Francisco Friday night crashed into at least two cars and injured two pedestrians, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said it started on the Bay Bridge at around 10:30 p.m. when an officer tried to pull over a car entering the city. The car’s driver sped off, exiting Interstate 80 at Ninth Street.

The driver then crashed into at least two cars while driving through the city, according to CHP, and also hit two pedestrians on the sidewalk at 11th and Folsom streets.

A passenger in one of the cars hit said she was left shaken by the incident.

“Everybody got out from the car, because we were concerned that he will probably have a gun,” Michelle Xiong said. “I hit my head by the window. And my friend, who was sitting behind me, she hit her neck.”

It’s unclear if the car’s driver had a gun.

Both pedestrians were transported to the hospital, one with major injuries and the other with minor injuries. A passenger in one of the cars was also injured, but did not go to the hospital. CHP said the driver was also transported.

CHP added that officers are also looking into whether the driver hit other cars during the pursuit.