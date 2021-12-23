San Francisco Businesses Gearing Up for New Year's Eve

San Francisco city leaders say the New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration along the waterfront is a go.

New Year's Eve is expected to be a busy night for restaurants in San Francisco along the Embarcadero. The restaurants that have a view of the fireworks said the late night seating is nearly sold out.

Fireworks ushered in 2021 in San Francisco but it was not business as usual.

Restaurants were only open for takeout or closed.

This year, Epic Steak restaurant is looking forward to a big night.

“It's hugely important really culminates the entire year especially as turbulent as it has been, we were closed coming into the new year and opened before Valentine’s day in February of 2021,” Amber Johnson-Garrett of Epic Steak said.

If you want a seat with a view of the fireworks, you better act fast because several restaurants are already seeing high volume of reservations.

The Water Bar has a few late night reservations left. La Mar is nearly sold out and Epic Steak told NBC Bay Area it's late night seating is full.

“As soon as the fireworks start at midnight, most guests head to the water to be as close as possible,” Garrett said.

Tens of thousands of people usually gather along the Embarcadero for the fireworks show.

With the omicron variant spreading in the Bay Area, UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Bob Wachter said that celebrating outside is the safest option.

“If you're outside, you've got a few feet between around you and a little breeze and you're vaccinated and boosted. I wouldn't wear a mask. I'd be comfortable with that,” he said.

Wachter recommends people to bring a mask in case you end up ringing in the new year shoulder to shoulder with strangers.