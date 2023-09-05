San Francisco celebrates public transportation with Transit Month

Local leaders gathered at San Francisco City Hall Tuesday to kick off the city’s Transit Month.

San Francisco transit agencies planned an entire month of events designed to celebrate public transportation and increase ridership.

Tuesday’s event kicked off with a ride along on public transportation that ended with a rally at Civic Center Plaza.

Mayor London Breed and State Senator Scott Wiener led the charge from the steps of city hall.

Senator Wiener said that while San Francisco’s transit system wasn’t perfect, it was still something to be appreciated.

“We all want MUNI to be better,” Wiener said. “It’s our national pastime in San Francisco to complain about how MUNI could be better. We want BART to be better, but these are amazing systems – MUNI in particular. You can get anywhere in this city on a bus or light rail vehicle.”

Other transit events happening this month include a tour of the barn where cable cars are stored, a meet-and-greet with BART’s new anime mascots and a month-long scavenger hunt with prizes.

Riders can also track their rides to enter the Transit Month raffle. Each logged ride is an entry to win prizes.

The entire Transit Month schedule can be found online.