SF city worker injured following hit-and-run crash

A San Francisco city worker is in the hospital after he was struck by someone police say was driving a wanted vehicle Thursday.

The incident happened at around 4 p.m. in the area of Eighth and Missions streets

San Francisco police said their officers noticed a car wanted in connection with a crime. Before, police even tried to make a traffic stop, the driver sped off, hitting a city worker in the process.

Stephanie was working near the area when the crash happened. She didn’t want her face on camera but she told NBC Bay Area she ran out to see what was happening.

“It’s very traumatizing, you know. I was actually bent over, looking at the person who flew out of the car. But he was talking a little bit,” she said.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

San Francisco police have not offered any more details on this incident but they still looking for the driver who ran.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Francisco police.