San Francisco crews extinguish two separate fires overnight

San Francisco firefighters extinguished two separate fires early Sunday morning.

The first was reported at a 2-story apartment building at 737 Elizabeth Street, in the Noe Valley Neighborhood, just after 3 a.m.

Firefighters confirmed smoke was coming from the ceiling and evacuated residents from the building. The department reported on social media that one person received a non-life-threatening injury.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Firefighters got the fire under control by 3:30 a.m., according to San Francisco Fire Department Public Information Officer Lieutenant Mariano Elias.

The fire department also requested that PG&E respond to the scene, according to Elias.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

EARLY THIS MORNING



1-ALARM FIRE



737 Elizabeth St

DISPATCHED 03:01 AM

UNDER CONTROL 03:31 AM



-SFFD ASSISTED 1 FROM THE FIRE

- 1 NON-LIFE-THREATENING COMMUNITY MEMBER INJURY

-NO REPORTED DISPLACEMENTS AT THIS TIME

-MODERATE DAMAGE

- UNDER INVESTIGATION pic.twitter.com/DUa9bRfQHc — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 21, 2024

The other fire happened in a vacant unit at 35 Dakota Street. Crews were dispatched there also around 3 a.m. when a fire alarm was triggered, Elias said.

Elias described the scene as a 2-story building with smoke showing on the first floor. Water was applied to the fire at 3:18 a.m. and the fire was under control at 3:23 a.m.

Because the property was intended to be vacant, the fire department contacted investigators about the circumstances of the fire, according to Elias