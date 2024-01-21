San Francisco crews extinguish two separate fires overnight

San Francisco firefighters extinguished two separate fires early Sunday morning.
The first was reported at a 2-story apartment building at 737 Elizabeth Street, in the Noe Valley Neighborhood, just after 3 a.m.
Firefighters confirmed smoke was coming from the ceiling and evacuated residents from the building. The department reported on social media that one person received a non-life-threatening injury.
Firefighters got the fire under control by 3:30 a.m., according to San Francisco Fire Department Public Information Officer Lieutenant Mariano Elias.
The fire department also requested that PG&E respond to the scene, according to Elias.
The cause of the fire is now under investigation.
The other fire happened in a vacant unit at 35 Dakota Street. Crews were dispatched there also around 3 a.m. when a fire alarm was triggered, Elias said.
Elias described the scene as a 2-story building with smoke showing on the first floor. Water was applied to the fire at 3:18 a.m. and the fire was under control at 3:23 a.m.
Because the property was intended to be vacant, the fire department contacted investigators about the circumstances of the fire, according to Elias