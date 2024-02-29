San Francisco's biggest mall gets major rebrand

San Francisco’s biggest mall, formerly known as Westfield San Francisco Centre, is getting rebranded.

The mall will soon be called "Emporium Centre San Francisco." The name is a nod to the mall’s history as it opened in 1896 as "The Emporium."

It’s no secret that several well-known stores have recently decided to leave San Francisco. Last summer, Westfield made national headlines when it announced it was leaving its big mall downtown behind, citing decreases in sales and foot traffic.

The stunning decision came just weeks after Nordstrom said it would be closing its iconic store in the mall.

The mall got new management in October and now they’re planning to rebrand it.

It falls under San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey’s district. He has high hopes for it.

“Right now, I think San Francisco’s comeback is underway,” he said.

The building management has priorities for it. They want to work with existing retailers and restaurants, attract tenants in the entertainment and culinary sectors, improve security and add events with music and performances.

“I’m convinced that people still want the ability to gather in places that are exciting and welcoming to come to. I think there are some things that the city needs to do better,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey thinks the city of San Francisco also has to address key issues like public safety.

“Right now, San Francisco is facing a historic crisis in police understaffing. About one-third of the police department that is supposed to be there isn’t there,” he said.

Management said people should start to see the new branding soon, including a new logo, signage, an updated website and social media channel.