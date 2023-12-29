San Francisco

Police in standoff with suspect in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood

By NBC Bay Area staff

SFPD3
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Police are in a standoff with a suspect who barricaded himself into a residence in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood.

Police said an early Friday morning dispute between a man and woman became physical. The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the man barricaded himself inside a residence in the area of Eddy Street between Leavenworth and Jones streets.

Emergency crews are also on scene.

Officials said to expect traffic delays and to avoid the area.

