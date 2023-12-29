Police in standoff with suspect in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood

Police are in a standoff with a suspect who barricaded himself into a residence in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood.
Police said an early Friday morning dispute between a man and woman became physical. The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the man barricaded himself inside a residence in the area of Eddy Street between Leavenworth and Jones streets.
Emergency crews are also on scene.
Officials said to expect traffic delays and to avoid the area.
