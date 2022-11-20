San Francisco

SF Mayor Breed Announces Additional Shelter Spaces During the Winter Season

By Bay City News

As temperatures get colder, a group of San Francisco's faith communities are offering shelter and meals for unhoused people this winter season.

Launching Monday Nov. 21, the Interfaith Winter Shelter Program will rotate between five different locations -- opening shelter capacity from 30 to 80 beds per night -- through March 26.

Each shelter is run by a different faith community, and all are serving individuals of all genders ages 18 and older. The program is run on a "first-come, first-served" self-referral basis.

The seasonal overnight shelter program is run by the San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing and Episcopal Community Services. The program will rotate between the Canon Kip Senior Center, Saint Mary's Cathedral, St. Mark's Lutheran Church and First Unitarian Universalist Church.

"I am proud of the progress we have made in exceeding many of our goals in the City's Homelessness Recovery Plan, but we still have a lot of work ahead of us to create thousands of new housing placements for people in need," said Mayor London Breed in a statement. "The winter season is difficult for people living on our streets and it is the City's responsibility to ensure safe and warm options for shelter are available. I want to thank our partner faith organizations for providing a welcoming and caring space for people in need, especially during the holiday season."

More information on shelter locations, hours of operations and dates can be found at hsh.sfgov.org/services.

