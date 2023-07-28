Drug cases tied to SFPD narcotics officer investigated for inappropriate relationship are dropped

Amid San Francisco’s struggle to crackdown on drug markets, a scandal in its police department is forcing Bay Area prosecutors to dismiss dozens of drug cases.
Veteran narcotics officer Christina Hayes is being investigated for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a confidential informant—which the San Francisco Public Defender’s office says compromises the integrity of her work, and makes her an unreliable witness.
Hilda Gutierrez has more in the video above.
