SFMTA planning safety improvement project after deadly bus stop crash

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) is rolling out proposed changes to the intersection where a family died.

Last month, an SUV slammed into the West Portal bus stop, killing a couple and their two children.

The project would re-design the area to improve safety.

Changes include adding transit lanes, a protected pedestrian space, and adding bollards around the bus stop. Community advocates believe it’s a step in the right direction for the city.

“I’m glad to see the city taking quick action to transform this area around West Portal Station. To make it safer for all people, especially children and families and seniors, people with disabilities who talk, or take transit or bike,” said , sustainable transportation advocate Luke Bornheimer.

The designs are public on the SFMTA website and the agency is asking for any feedback on the proposals by April 28.

Once a design is finalized, it will go before the board for a final approval. The goal is to have the project completed by next summer.