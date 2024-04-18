San Francisco

SFMTA planning safety improvement project after deadly bus stop crash

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) is rolling out proposed changes to the intersection where a family died.

Last month, an SUV slammed into the West Portal bus stop, killing a couple and their two children.

The project would re-design the area to improve safety.

San Francisco Mar 20

Infant in San Francisco bus stop crash dies, police say

San Francisco Mar 18

78-year-old driver arrested in deadly San Francisco bus stop crash

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Changes include adding transit lanes, a protected pedestrian space, and adding bollards around the bus stop. Community advocates believe it’s a step in the right direction for the city.

“I’m glad to see the city taking quick action to transform this area around West Portal Station. To make it safer for all people, especially children and families and seniors, people with disabilities who talk, or take transit or bike,” said , sustainable transportation advocate Luke Bornheimer.

The designs are public on the SFMTA website and the agency is asking for any feedback on the proposals by April 28.

Once a design is finalized, it will go before the board for a final approval. The goal is to have the project completed by next summer.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us