San Francisco Police Expected to Announce New Reward in ‘Doodler' Case: Report

San Francisco police reportedly plan to announce Thursday that they're doubling the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the "Doodler," a notorious serial killer who terrorized the city's gay community in the 1970s.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday that police will increase the reward from $100,000 to $200,000. Police are also expected to announce another likely victim, bringing the total number of victims to six.

Thursday's expected announcements will come 48 years to the day after the first victim was found, the Chronicle reported.

Back in the mid-1970s, San Francisco police investigated a series of violent assaults against gay men.

One of the victims told police that the suspect said he was a cartoonist and was doodling while talking with the victim at a diner, thus resulting in the suspect being deemed the "Doodler."

A suspect was detained in 1976, but they were never charged, according to police.

During the same time frame, the bodies of five gay men were found in the area of Ocean Beach and Golden Gate Park, according to police.

Investigators believe the same suspect is behind the "Doodler" assaults and the five homicides, police said.

The cold case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Francisco police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.