4 SF police officers injured following pursuit, crash

By NBC Bay Area staff

Four officers with the San Francisco Police Department were injured following a crash late Friday night, authorities said.

The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. at Third Street and Cesar Chavez.

According to police, officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop to a wanted suspect and vehicle when the driver failed to yield and a pursuit ensued.

Police added the pursuit ended at Third Street and Cesar Chavez, where marked police vehicles were involved in a crash.

Four San Francisco police officers were injured and were transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to SFPD, the driver of the wanted vehicle was taken into custody.

Police did not release any other details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444.

