San Francisco residents speak out following Mission District shooting

The investigation continues after nine people were shot Friday night in San Francisco’s Mission District.

It was a much quieter scene at 24th Street and Treat Avenue Saturday, but NBC Bay Area spoke with people who heard the shooting and they said it all happened quickly.

“There is like a block party and community party,” said Sam Lokesh.

Lokesh told NBC Bay Area Saturday he was on his scooter riding in the area Friday night when he stopped briefly.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“They were just vibing, the DJ was playing right here, right here, facing this side,” he said. “I was here. I enjoy for like 10 to 15 minutes and I just passed this signal and I was right there behind the car and I heard the gunshots.”

Lokesh said he didn’t see the shooting, but he heard people screaming and saw several people hurt.

“It was so scary,” he said.

Police said the nine people who were shot are all expected to survive and called it a “targeted and isolated incident.”

Police did not release further details Saturday. There’s no word about any possible suspects or arrests.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed spoke about the shooting at another event across town Saturday.

“Sadly, we know that nine people have been shot. Fortunately, none of them died in this particular drive-by shooting and the police are investigating this and doing everything they can to make sure that the person or persons that are suspects are brought to justice,” she said.

A shop on the block posted on social media about an anniversary event happening Friday night. The store was closed Saturday.

When NBC Bay Area called a number listed for the shop, a person who answered the phone did not want to comment.

Neighbors are still shaken up and stunned about the shooting.

In a tweet, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said “this kind of violence on our streets is unacceptable.” He added that SFPD will have a visible police presence in the Mission as the search for the suspects continues.

San Francisco police gave an update after nine people were shot Friday night in the Mission District.