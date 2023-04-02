Historic San Francisco Restaurant Mums Closes Its Doors

After being in business in San Francisco’s Japantown for decades, the historic restaurant Mums - Home of Shabu Shabu closed for good on Sunday.

The restaurant, originally called Cafe Mums, first opened its doors in 1979 and was one of the first restaurants in the Bay Area to serve Shabu-shabu. Shabu-shabu is Japanese-style hotpot, with thinly sliced meat and vegetables which is served with dipping sauces.

Now, after more than four decades in operation, the owner said it was time to retire.

His daughter, Winnie Tam, said Sunday the moment is bittersweet.

“My dad’s done a lot for us. And it’s really emotional. But we’re very proud of him. He’s able to provide for us, but we’re sad to see it go. But we’re here today to send it off in a happy way,” she said.

Mums also received the San Francisco Legacy Business milestone, which recognizes longstanding and historically- or culturally-important small businesses, right before the COVID Pandemic.

The restaurant thanked the community for its support over the years, posting on its website: “We will miss you all.”