San Francisco

Are you ready to laugh? San Francisco Sketchfest starts in January

San Francisco Sketchfest's lineup is out for this upcoming January, featuring big names like Kevin Pollak, Phil Rosenthal and more

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco Sketchfest is out with this year's lineup, including big names like Kevin Pollak, Phil Rosenthal, as well as Bill Murray and his Blood Brothers.

There will also be a special tribute with Peaches Christ for Tim Curry from Rocky Horror Picture Show.

SF Sketchfest co-founder David Owen said the comedy festival is a way to bring everyone together, especially during tough times.

"I think when times are hard, it's also very important to laugh. I think laughter is crucial for people's physical and mental health," Owen said. "I like to think that we provide an escape and a distraction and a wonderful evening out."

Sketchfest runs from Jan. 16 to Feb 2.

Performances are happening at several venues across the city, including Cobb's Comedy Club, Gateway Theater and Great American Music Hall.

You can find more information online at sfsketchfest.com. Tickets go on sale Sunday.

