San Francisco State Campus Locked Down for ‘Nonspecific Threat': Police

The San Francisco State University campus was locked down early Tuesday morning due to a police investigation of "an anonymous, nonspecific threat," according to university police.

In-person classes and campus activities were being delayed until 10 a.m., and students living on campus were advised to shelter in place as university police investigated the threat.

The following message was sent to university students and employees:

"Due to an ongoing investigation by San Francisco State University Police of an anonymous, non-specific threat, the start of in-person courses and activities on campus are delayed until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28.

"Remote instruction and work should continue as planned. Non-emergency personnel should not report to in-person work until 10 a.m. Residential students should remain in campus residences while the investigation is ongoing. Further updates will be provided by 8 a.m."