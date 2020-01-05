13-Year-Old Fort Bragg Girl Last Seen in Tenderloin

A 13-year-old girl from Fort Bragg in Mendocino County was last seen in San Francisco Friday, and witnesses and family are scrambling to find her.

Sienna Carter was with her family at UCSF's Madison Clinic for Pediatric Diabetes when she left the facility to "get some air" and never returned.

According to Cold Case Mendocino, a group of citizen investigators who has been working the family, Carter was last seen two miles away from the clinic and was witnessed walking away with a man in the Tenderloin District.

***UPDATE ON SIENNA: WITNESS EMERGES THAT INDICATES FORT BRAGG TEEN MET UP WITH AN UNKNOWN ADULT MALE***"At 3:30 pm on... Posted by Cold Case Mendocino on Saturday, January 4, 2020

Before walking away with the man, Carter was seen "shivering in the ally" by a restaurant server in the area.

The server, Jaclyn Davis, was concerned about Carter being alone in the city and invited her inside the restaurant. Cold Case Mendocino's reports state Carter left the restaurant, "walked quickly and met a man, they embraced and walked off on foot."

***THE SEARCH FOR SIENNA CARTER CONTINUES***According to a conversation with a representative of UCSF Police... Posted by Cold Case Mendocino on Sunday, January 5, 2020

Carter was wearing a blue dress and Chuck Taylor's Converse shoes, the family said on social media.

UC San Francisco Police and Mendocino County Sheriff are currently investigating the case.