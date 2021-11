At least two people are hurt following a shooting Thursday afternoon in San Francisco, police said.

The shooting was reported in the area of Haight Street and Masonic Avenue, just south of The Panhandle and near Buena Vista Park.

Police said traffic and Muni will be impacted and some parts of the area will be closed for a crime scene.

An investigation is ongoing.