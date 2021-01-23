2 Separate Protests Held in SF Saturday

Two gatherings in San Francisco Saturday were two very different scenes, one peaceful and the other resulting in a clash between protesters and the police.

Outside the Chinese Consulate, a group of about 40 protesters who identified as anti-racism and antifascism clashed with police after learning that members of the Proud Boys, a far right group, were planning to be at the consulate.

However, it doesn’t appear that the any members of the Proud Boys actually showed up.

This came hours after an unrelated protest took place. About 1,000 people marched throughout the streets of downtown San Francisco in the 17th annual Walk for Live, an event organized by an anti-abortion group.

The event was not given a permit by the city this year because of the pandemic, so it was overall a much smaller event than in previous years. There were no stages or amplified noises, but people did show up to march from Civic Center Plaza to the Embarcadero.

One of them was Lila Rose, the founder of the organization Live Action, who said the anti-abortion community is not lost with the change of administration.

“Change happens at the local level,” sad Rose. “Presidents come and go but this is where change happens.”

Last year, former President Trump joined the March for Life in D.C., making him the first sitting president to join the walk.

The new administration has been vocal about its support for a woman’s right to choose.

The March for Life in D.C. is scheduled to take place on January 29, but organizers have already discouraged people from coming out and attending because of heightened political tension in the country.