49ers Foundation teams up with writing nonprofit for youth in San Francisco

One of the Bay Area's largest nonprofits is helping to write a new chapter to support disadvantaged youth in San Francisco.

The 49ers Foundation is creating its first ever legacy beneficiary based in the city, teaming up with a group called 826 Valencia.

The nonprofit focuses on students in elementary through high school, boosting students' writing skills and inspiring them to write.

Foundation leaders say each year it will dedicate $100,000 in funding and operating support to empower Bay Area youth.

"When you step into 826 Valencia, you are transformed into this different universe where reading and creativity and expression is embraced. And we hope our funding will continue that and be able to provide more opportunities for students in the city," 49ers Foundation Vice President of Philanthropic Strategies Justin Prettyman said.

The money will help boost the group's writing centers and programs spread across the city.

This is the foundation's first formal partnership with a San Francisco nonprofit, but for years it's been involved in supporting city-based youth enterprises.