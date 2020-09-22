Aquarium of the Bay Reopens for the First Time Since Pandemic Began

San Francisco's Aquarium of the Bay reopened its doors to the public Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The indoor aquarium at Pier 39 in Fisherman's Wharf was given the greenlight to reopen Monday along with other indoor museums and zoos, after several businesses reopened last week, including hair salons and gyms.

Bay Area residents are being offered discounted admission rates at the aquarium.

Also happening this week, the de Young museum is set to open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to members. Then on Friday, the museum will reopen to the public. The de Young is offering free admission every Saturday for Bay Area residents.

After that, on Oct. 3, the Asian Art museum is set to reopen, followed by the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art on Oct. 4. As part of MOMA's reopening, the museum will offer two weeks of Free Community Days and free parking from Oct. 4 through Oct. 18.

The Legion of Honor museum will reopen sometime in mid-October, museum officials said. As part of the Legion of Honor's reopening, essential workers will be offered free general admission, as well as discounts on special exhibitions. Bay Area residents will also be offered free admission every Saturday.

The Academy of Sciences has not yet announced when it will reopen.

Per city guidelines, visitors to all indoor museums and aquariums will be required to wear masks, and the sites will be required to reduce capacity to 25 percent.