Black-Owned Businesses in San Francisco See Surge in Support

Black-owned businesses are seeing a surge in support as protests continue in the Bay Area.

“This last week has been crazy,” said Vegan Hood chefs Ronnishia Johnson and Rheema Calloway.

Online and across the bay area, there’s a growing push to do more to support black-owned businesses after the death of George Floyd as many are looking for ways to show their solidarity.

Johnson and Calloway say one way is spending money in black-owned businesses like theirs, in Hunter’s Point.

“It feels justified, honestly. I think we have to be aware of the many ways the war is waged against black people and one of those is economics,” they said.

The co-owners have turned their anger and frustration into culinary creativity, whipping up a dish called Solidarity Corn, grilled corn topped with jambalaya.

In the nearby Bayview neighborhood, Yvonne’s Southern Sweets has also seen a surge in business.

“Also have to have people come to my community, come see Bayview, Hunter’s Point,” said Yvonne Hines, owner of Yvonne’s Southern Sweets.

She hopes the show of support isn’t a passing trend.

“I think this is a wakeup call to the big-time events that are put on in San Francisco, that are put on in Oakland, California, to support small businesses of color,” Hines said.