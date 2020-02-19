Caltrain to Temporarily Suspend Service Into SF on Weekends

Caltrain will temporarily suspend service into the heart of San Francisco on weekends through the end of March to accommodate construction work required to electrify the rail corridor by 2022.

Trains will not serve San Francisco's 4th and King streets and 22nd Street stations, terminating at the Bayshore station, on Saturdays and Sundays starting this weekend and running through March 29.

The San Mateo County Transit District will offer a free shuttle from the Bayshore station to both the 4th and King streets and the 22nd Street stations during the closure, which is intended to avoid affecting major events like the San Francisco Giants' regular season.

Caltrain workers plan to install overhead catenary systems in the rail corridor's tunnels to power trains once electrified service launches in two years. The tunnel work is scheduled to be completed prior to Monday morning rush hour traffic each week.

Any weekday service disruptions will be posted to Caltrain's Twitter account.

During the closures, passengers are encouraged to use other public transit agencies such as BART, the San Mateo County Transit District, San Francisco Municipal Railway, Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, the Amtrak Capitol Corridor and dockless electric bike companies like Bay Wheels and Jump.

Caltrain estimates that it will fully electrify the corridor from the 4th and King streets station to the Tamien station in San Jose by 2022.

Caltrain's current fleet of diesel engines will be replaced in favor of electric engines that agency officials argue will be faster, quieter and more environmentally friendly.