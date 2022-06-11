San Francisco

Car Crashes Into Residential Building in SF, Injures 4, Displaces 15

Two people were seriously hurt and two others suffered minor injuries

By Bay City News

File image of a San Francisco police car.
NBC Bay Area

Four people were injured and 15 were forced from their homes after a car crashed into a building in San Francisco's Nob Hill neighborhood Friday night.

At about 9 p.m., fire crews were sent to the 1500 block of Clay Street after a car crashed into a residential building, severed a gas line and started a fire, according to San Francisco Fire Department officials.

Two people were seriously hurt and two suffered minor injuries, SFFD officials said on social media Saturday morning.

Crews were able to get the fire under control by about 10:15 p.m. and the Red Cross is helping people who were displaced, according to fire officials.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and no arrests were made, according to San Francisco police officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

