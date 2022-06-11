Car Crashes Into Residential Building in SF, Injures 4, Displaces 15

Four people were injured and 15 were forced from their homes after a car crashed into a building in San Francisco's Nob Hill neighborhood Friday night.

At about 9 p.m., fire crews were sent to the 1500 block of Clay Street after a car crashed into a residential building, severed a gas line and started a fire, according to San Francisco Fire Department officials.

Two people were seriously hurt and two suffered minor injuries, SFFD officials said on social media Saturday morning.

LAST NIGHT



1-ALARM FIRE



1538 CLAY ST

VEHICLE INTO BUILDING FIRE— IGNITED GAS LINE—2100 HRS.



FIRE CONTAINED AT 2127 HRS.



FIRE UNDER CONTROL 2212 HRS. @RedCrossNorCal FOR 15 DISPLACEMENTS.⁰4 VICTIMS (2) serious (2) minor injuries pic.twitter.com/wUCDhvZCqa — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 11, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Crews were able to get the fire under control by about 10:15 p.m. and the Red Cross is helping people who were displaced, according to fire officials.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and no arrests were made, according to San Francisco police officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.