Three More Probable Cases of Monkeypox in San Francisco Brings Total to 4

Three more probable cases of monkeypox have been identified in San Francisco residents, the department of public health said Thursday.

The first of its kind was detected last week, brining the total number of probable cases to four.

One of the three people with the probable cases identified Thursday, reported to have traveled within the Unites States recently, while the other two did not.

The city it still waiting for the CDC to confirm all cases. Meanwhile, health officials said risk to the overall population in the city is low.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No additional information was immediately available.