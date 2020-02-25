City of San Francisco Sued by Man Who Says He Was Brutally Beaten by Police

A man who said he was brutally beaten by San Francisco police officers in the Fisherman's Wharf area last year sued the city in federal court on Monday for alleged civil rights violations and assault.

Dacari Spiers, 31, alleges in the lawsuit that he was hugging his girlfriend as they leaned against their parked car and consoling her for the theft of her wallet on Oct. 6 when two or more officers abruptly grabbed him and "began to beat him mercilessly with their batons."

The lawsuit says he suffered a severely broken leg and a severely broken wrist, both requiring surgery, and a large laceration to his other leg.

The suit includes claims of unconstitutional excessive force, assault, emotional distress, negligence and inadequate training and supervision of police by the city. It asks for an unspecified amount of financial compensation, including a punitive damages award.

San Francisco City Attorney's Office spokesman John Cote said, "We'll review the lawsuit and address it in court. This matter is still under investigation."

The lawsuit also accuses police of "fabricating a domestic violence story" concerning Spiers and his girlfriend and allegedly fraudulently obtaining an emergency protective order that prevented her from visiting him in the hospital while he was recovering from his injuries.

Police Department spokesman Sgt. Michael Andraychak referred a request for comment to the City Attorney's Office.

The defendants in the case are the city and unnamed police officers, listed only as "Does."