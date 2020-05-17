PPP loan

Corporate Landlord Veritas Promises to Repay Small-Business Loan

Veritas was widely criticized last week for applying for and receiving a PPP loan when many smaller businesses did not receive such loans.

By Bay City News

Veritas Investments, San Francisco's largest corporate property management company, said in a statement Saturday night that the company will repay a $3.6 million federal Paycheck Protection Program small business loan, but not immediately.

"The $3.6 million PPP loan enables us to continue to employ 123 front line workers, many of whom would've lost their jobs without the loan, in addition to bringing back 26 furloughed workers," according to a statement issued late Saturday night by Veritas.

Veritas was widely criticized last week for applying for and receiving a PPP loan when many smaller businesses did not receive such loans.

Local

Oakland 2 hours ago

Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Site to Open in East Oakland

coronavirus 16 hours ago

Bay Area Schools Hold Creative Graduation Ceremonies Amid Pandemic

"Many assume we are a $3 billion business based on the value of the buildings we manage," Saturday's Veritas statement continued. "However, that is far from the truth." Veritas claimed that it is the company's many investors, and not the company itself, or affiliates GreenTree and RentNowSF, that own the buildings Veritas manages.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

PPP loanSan FranciscoVeritas Investments
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us