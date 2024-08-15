San Francisco

Slew of criminal cases in SF reportedly set for dismissal due to delays

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dozens of criminal cases in San Francisco may be dismissed this week over lengthy delays a judge says are unlawful, according to a report from the San Francisco Standard.

About 100 cases, including those involving sex crimes, domestic violence and DUI may be tossed Thursday after an appellate court judge hands down a final ruling to say that COVID-19 delays are unlawful.

The District Attorney's Office and Public Defender’s Office have gone on record to say the courts are to blame because they did not try cases in a timely manner.

Ginger Conejero Saab has the full story in the video above.

