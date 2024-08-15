Slew of criminal cases in SF reportedly set for dismissal due to delays

Dozens of criminal cases in San Francisco may be dismissed this week over lengthy delays a judge says are unlawful, according to a report from the San Francisco Standard.

About 100 cases, including those involving sex crimes, domestic violence and DUI may be tossed Thursday after an appellate court judge hands down a final ruling to say that COVID-19 delays are unlawful.

The District Attorney's Office and Public Defender’s Office have gone on record to say the courts are to blame because they did not try cases in a timely manner.

