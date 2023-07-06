Cruise ship hits dock at San Francisco pier; No injuries reported

A Princess Cruises ship hit the dock at San Francisco's Pier 27 as it was arriving Thursday morning, the company said.

Ruby Princess "made unexpected contact" with the dock at about 6:05 a.m. while docking, the company said. No injuries were reported, and disembarkation was taking place as scheduled.

Officials were assessing the damage to the pier and the ship, according to the company. The extent of the damage wasn't immediately known.

Ruby Princess, loaded with 3,328 guests and 1,159 crew members, was returning to San Francisco following a 10-day roundtrip cruise to Alaska, the company said.

Mary Boyle of El Sobrante, set to head off on the ship's next voyage, talked with some passengers after they got off the ship. They told her they didn't feel a thing.

"Everybody that came off the ship that we talked to said that they didn't know it happened," Boyle said. "So, what, a 1.2 earthquake feel, maybe?"

The ship is slated to head back to Alaska at 4 p.m. Thursday. Any delays or changes to the scheduled departure were still being determined, but the company did say embarkation would begin at 11:30 a.m.