San Francisco Fire: 5 Rescued, 2 in Critical Condition

At least five people were rescued from a fire Friday morning in San Francisco, firefighters said.

The blaze was reported at a multi-unit building on the 1300 block of Ellis Street, in the city's . Residents are asked to avoid the area while firefighters respond.

The San Francisco Fire Department said the blaze took place on the second and third floors of the building. Hospitals in the area have also been placed on alert for the possibility of more patients.

Two of the people rescued are in critical condition, and another has minor injuries, firefighters said.

No other information was immediately available.