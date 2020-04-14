Muni Drivers Call for Changes Amid COVID-19

Bay Area bus drivers are sounding alarm bells about safety amid COVID-19.

In San Francisco, Muni bus drivers want more protection from coronavirus or a shut down of the service.

The president of Transport Workers Union Local 258 said five operators have tested positive for the virus and many others are in quarantine.

During the pandemic, light rail in San Francisco is shut down and bus service is reduced from 89 to 17 routes.

Union leaders say they want a mandatory mask requirement for all riders to help limit the number of people boarding buses or a complete two-week shut down.

RIders agree safety is a concern.

“A lot of people are filthy. I've seen people do snot rockets on the bus, not social distancing,” said San Francisco resident Stefan Pompermayer.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said it has no plans to shut Muni bus service down and is working on addressing driver concerns. It is also asking people not to ride the bus unless they absolutely have to.