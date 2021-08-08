Muni to Provide Free Rides for Youth Starting Sunday

The year-long program Free Muni for Youth will kick off Sunday to provide free bus and tram transportation for youth under 18. This coincides with the first day of in-person learning on Monday for San Francisco Unified School District students.

The city already implemented free Muni services for lower-income youth from 5 to 18 years old, and for students in Special Education and English Learner programs until age 22.

Mayor London Breed allocated $2 million in the recent budget to expand the project to over 100,000 students in the city.

Fare instructors will not ask for proof of payment for youth who appear to qualify, but those over the age of 16 are encouraged to bring a student ID.