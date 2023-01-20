Swimmer Missing at Pacifica Beach Identified as SFSU Student

A swimmer who went missing Thursday in the waters off the coast of Pacifica was identified Friday as a San Francisco State University student-athlete.

Police and firefighters responded to reports of a distressed swimmer at Esplanade Beach around 10:30 a.m. Thursday but authorities were unable to locate the swimmer after hours of searching.

The missing student was confirmed Friday by the university to be Hamzah Alsaudi, a sophomore and member of the SFSU wrestling team.

"Our hearts go out to the family, friends and classmates of beloved student and athlete Hamzah Alsaudi who remains missing following yesterday's tragic accident," the university said. "We are grateful to the Coast Guard and the Pacifica Police Department for all they have done. Campus resources are available for the members of our community who need assistance during this difficult time."

The National Weather Service issued a coastal hazard alert for the risk of king tides, a non-scientific term used to describe exceptionally high tides as Earth interacts with the gravitational pull of the moon and sun, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The alert is for the North Bay coast south to the Big Sur coast and will be in place until Monday afternoon.

The weather service has also issued a beach hazard statement that will be in place from Friday evening to Sunday afternoon for the enhanced risk of sneaker waves, which are waves appearing without warning, as well as strong rip currents.