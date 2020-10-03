Police Identify Man Killed in Shooting Near SF's Union Square

The San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office has identified a man killed Thursday in a shooting near Union Square as 21-year-old Vermond Jones.

According to police, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Geary Street.

After hearing the gunshots, officers nearby responded and found Jones, a San Francisco resident, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital.

After speaking with witnesses, officers learned that before the shooting, a group of suspects allegedly tried to rob a man. However, an altercation between the victim and the suspects then ensued, resulting in one of the suspects being shot, police said.

The suspect, later identified as Jones, died at the hospital.

At the scene of the shooting, officers were able to seize three firearms, according to police.

Police haven't announced any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is being asked to contact the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.