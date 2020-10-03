San Francisco

Police Identify Man Killed in Shooting Near SF's Union Square

By Bay City News

Police tape
Getty Images

The San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office has identified a man killed Thursday in a shooting near Union Square as 21-year-old Vermond Jones.

According to police, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Geary Street.

After hearing the gunshots, officers nearby responded and found Jones, a San Francisco resident, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital.

Local

crime 3 hours ago

SF Suspect Arrested in Kidnapping, Attempted Rape of Woman

Stanford Hospital 5 hours ago

Trump Given Experimental Drug That's Being Tested at Stanford

After speaking with witnesses, officers learned that before the shooting, a group of suspects allegedly tried to rob a man. However, an altercation between the victim and the suspects then ensued, resulting in one of the suspects being shot, police said.

The suspect, later identified as Jones, died at the hospital.

At the scene of the shooting, officers were able to seize three firearms, according to police.

Police haven't announced any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is being asked to contact the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

This article tagged under:

San Franciscocrime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us