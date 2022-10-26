San Francisco

San Francisco's Bayview, Considered a Food Desert, Gets New Supermarket

By Christie Smith

New Lucky supermarket in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood.
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco's mayor and city leaders gathered in the Bayview on Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of a new Lucky supermarket, which is expected to help fill a critical need in a neighborhood that's considered a food desert.

"It's so important because this community has been like a food desert and it's been really challenging to get fresh produce and the things that people have been asking for for many, many years into the Bayview," Mayor London Breed said.

The grocery store, which offers fresh produce and organic options, among other items, sits on the site of a former Walgreens that closed in 2019.

With nearly no local options, Claudine Shine typically drives at least 15 minutes each way to get her groceries. She said the new Lucky supermarket may change that.

"It's nice to have fresh groceries in your neighborhood close by," she said. "It's convenient."

San Francisco
