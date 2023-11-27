Tree lighting ceremony in San Francisco's Castro District brings crowd, concerns

A tree lighting ceremony in San Francisco’s Castro District Monday night brought out a crowd of locals and city officials.

“There's places to eat, drink, and be merry in the Castro!,” said Mayor London Breed.

But it also brought out concerns about what exactly the holiday season will look like in that part of town.

The president of the Castro Merchants Association knows exactly what she wants for Christmas.

“I am hoping for a vibrant, happy, joyous, season, full of people, shopping, eating, dining, coming out and participating!” said Terry Asten-Bennett.

But as a local business owner herself, Asten-Bennett knows what the city Santas need to deliver for her holiday wish to come true.

“I need the city of San Francisco to find shelter and housing, to find drug and alcohol treatment for those in need, and to keep our streets clean and welcoming,” said Asten-Bennett.

About 100 feet from where the tree lighting took place, people stretched out on the sidewalk panhandling. The folks at the nearby Castro Indian Restaurant and Bar would also like to see people given help, and they’re dreaming of a bustling street scene.

“There should be more decorations and lights on the streets. It should be more fun in the streets and there should be activities every weekend,” said Khushi Meserani, restaurant manager.

Exactly the sentiment from those at Fabulosa Books.

“I think music in the streets has been incredible! I think more of the closed street fairs and festivals would be great,” said Becka of Fabulosa Books.

Some merchants said they’re just now crawling out from the COVID crush and believe they can put it all behind them with some holiday help from the city.