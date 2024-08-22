San Francisco residents' express concerns over burned building one year later post fire

Residents in a San Francisco neighborhood are expressing their concerns and frustrations after a property owner has yet to fix a burned building.

Last August, a fire ripped through a 14-condo building project on Octavia Street, but since nothing has been done to the development since then, residents said it is bringing squatters.

“I think it's been vacant long enough and people are squatting here and we’ve already had two fires here,” said Jay Moses of San Francisco.

In April, the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection issued an order to the building’s owner requiring them to secure the property. The department said nothing had been done.

A second order was issued Tuesday and if the owner does not respond the problem will be referred to the city’s attorney's office.

“We have urged departments to use every tool at their disposal to push the property owner to be a better neighbor and hope that the latest notice of violation offers the city a path to secure the site,” said Supervisor Dean Preston, the district supervisor where the building is located in.

The building’s owner did not have a working address, email or phone number for NBC Bay Area to request comment.

Neighbors said they hope action will be taken so they won’t have to peep at the eyesore anymore.